The Best Box Sets of 2019

Purple Rain may be Prince’s biggest-selling and arguably best album, but his 1982 double-LP 1999 was his most pivotal. It was a lot of music, but it was also just enough, and that fact is all the more impressive considering Prince was busier than ever, writing for the Time and Vanity 6 in addition to making the album. This has never been more apparent than on the six-disc, Super Deluxe Edition 1999 box set, which pairs the album with two discs of mostly unreleased outtakes from his fabled vault and electrifying live recordings from the era. There are stunning live-in-the-studio takes of 1999’s “International Lover” and the B-side “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?” that show how the album might have sounded looser if that’s what suited his whimsy. “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got” is a Farfisa-organ–accented rocker that radiates the same positivity as Controversy’s “Private Joy.” The collection also contains artifacts that Prince obsessives have long read about but never heard, like an early studio version of “Possessed,” which marries his loose, funky Seventies sound with the keyboard overload that became his fixation in the early Eighties. K.G.

