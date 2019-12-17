The Best Box Sets of 2019

When he went solo, Mayfield had already made history with the Impressions, who raised the bar for R&B-style vocal music — particularly in Jamaica, where a generation of singers, including Bob Marley, studied their sound. These politically-engaged, self-released soul-funk touchstones — Curtis, Roots, Back to the World and Sweet Exorcist — would inspire a new generation. Sampled by Kanye (“Move on Up” in “Touch the Sky,” “(Don’t Worry) If There’s a Hell Below, We’re All Gona Go” in “Jesus Walks”) and Kendrick (“Kung Fu” in “King Kunta”), Mayfield blueprinted a musically-sophisticated, spiritual, activist pop that also laid groundwork for Prince, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, and beyond. R.I.P. W.H.
