Over just three releases, Billie Eilish has blazed a new path in pop music that so many others are already following. Sometimes dark and ambient, other times classically jazzy, she’s a tour de force of doing whatever the hell you want while still keeping it catchy. Her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, proved how capable she was maturing her music (which she makes with co-writer, producer, and big brother Finneas) without losing sight of who she is at her core.

Now, to celebrate the start of her massive Happier Than Ever tour, we’ve ranked the 20 best Billie Eilish songs.