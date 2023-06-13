fbpixel
The Best Albums of 2023 So Far

From boygenius to Lil Yachty, from Lana Del Rey to Melanie Martinez
best albums of the year so far gale lil yachty jason isbell lana del rey
Photographs in illustration by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Billboard; Timothy Norris/WireImage; Chuck Grant

Along with blockbusters by Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Lil Yachty, boygenius, and Lana Del Rey, this year has given us an exciting new crop of promising pop stars like GALE and Gracie Abrams, a pair of great BTS solo joints, brilliant music from rap radicals like Danny Brown (with JPEGMAFIA) and billy woods (with Kenny Segal), innovative R&B from Jordan Ward and Amaarae, plus much, much more. Here are our favorite LPs of 2023 so far, unranked and in alphabetical order.

