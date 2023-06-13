The Best Albums of 2023 So Far
Along with blockbusters by Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Lil Yachty, boygenius, and Lana Del Rey, this year has given us an exciting new crop of promising pop stars like GALE and Gracie Abrams, a pair of great BTS solo joints, brilliant music from rap radicals like Danny Brown (with JPEGMAFIA) and billy woods (with Kenny Segal), innovative R&B from Jordan Ward and Amaarae, plus much, much more. Here are our favorite LPs of 2023 so far, unranked and in alphabetical order.
Gracie Abrams
In her stunning debut, one of pop music’s most promising stars sticks the landing in more ways than one. Proclaimed as “Gen Z’s melancholy maven” in a Rolling Stone feature earlier this year, Abrams harnesses the emotions of the rising generation into a unique sound full of soft-spoken, simple melodies that are steeped in sadness but still pack a punch. Abrams might have a delicate voice, she might even sing about blocking an ex on the internet, but the way she can deliver seething lines in an angelic whisper sets her apart from her bedroom-pop peers. —M.G.
Amaarae
Amaarae has been wild and thorough since her excellent 2020 breakthrough The Angel You Don’t Know, featuring the luxurious and lusty “Sad Gurlz Love Money,” which soon went viral and attracted a remix with the similarly decadent Kali Uchis. On Fountain Baby, Amaarae doubles down on the thrill and amps up the danger, pulling influences from Afro rhythms, to Asian standards, to punk rock rage for a brooding adventure through her world. —M.C.
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily
Love In Exile is not jazz, despite featuring pianist Vijay Iyer, a heavy in that world. Nor is it “global music” — whatever that means — even though it showcases Urdu vocalist Arooj Aftab, who won a Grammy in that category last year. Instead, listening to Love in Exile, which also features Shahzad Ismaily on bass and Moog,is more akin to visiting some sort of beautiful, strange sonic landscape made from strings, keys, and breath. Their first album together is a masterclass in space, with the musicians trading off and darting around one another like “a school of fish,” as Aftab describes it. —B.E.
Gina Birch
Gina Birch became a punk rock legend with The Raincoats, the feminist London art-rebel band she started in 1977. But what could be more punk than making your first solo album at 67? I Play My Bass Loud has that same revolutionary spirit, one of the year’s freshest, funniest rock statements. “Sometimes I wake up and I wonder, what is my job?” she sings in the title jam, answering with a shout:. “I play my bass loud! I turn it louder!” —R.S.
Blondshell
Countless artists try to revive the Nineties, but few do it better than Sabrina Teitelbaum, whose self-titled debut is a stunning mess of emotional fury and female outrage à la Live Through This and Exile in Guyville (Teitelbaum is even touring with Liz Phair this fall). Six of the nine tracks were released as singles (the excellent “Salad” and “Joiner”), but listening to the album in full is crucial to understanding Teitelbaum’s genius: she’s not just evoking another era, she’s reinventing it. —A.M.
boygenius
There’s never been a supergroup like boygenius, which is why the label doesn’t do them justice. They’re simply a world-beatingly great band, with three of the most brilliant singer-songwriters in the game. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus all came into boygenius with their own totally distinct styles. But the power of boygenius is how something weird, unpredictable, and slightly dangerous happens when these three musical minds meld. All over The Record, they prove they’re a band that can do it all, hitting peaks together that can’t be reached any other way. —R.S.
Danny Brown/JPEGMAFIA
Detroit hip-hop maximalist Danny Brown and rap-electronic eccentric JPEGMAFIA explore a radical, perhaps slightly unhinged, form of honesty. “Lean Beef Patty” rides a pitched up sample of Diddy’s “I Need a Girl (Part 2),” warped into Gen Z oblivion before a staggered synth pulse coaxes a rhythm out of the clashing components. Meanwhile, the ever referential JPEGMAFIA opens with what might be the best line of the year, opting to declare “Fuck Elon Musk,” as if it were simply the first thought his mind could muster. It’s the album’s unpolished edges that rope you in. —J.I.
Daniel Caesar
Six years after his debut Freudian notched three Grammy nominations, Daniel Caesar remains an enignmatic character, consumed with wanderlust. Never Enough began as a folk record before Caesar’s longtime production partners wrangled it toward more traditional R&B, but the phasing guitars and wide-open spaces still evoke the space westerns of Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno as much as any of the singer’s R&B fellowtravelers. —C.P.
John Cale
In the decades since he co-founded the Velvet Underground with Lou Reed in the mid-1960s, the adventurous Welsh singer-songwriter, producer, and composer has had a historic run. Mercy, Cale’s first album in a decade, is one of his most compelling. Full of swirling sounds, sincere crooning, and shimmering rhythms, Mercy can’t help feeling like a summing up, if not a willful finale. But even as he glares into the void, Cale demonstrates his optimism by hanging out with younger musicians and often centering the album around contemporary rhythms. —J.G.
Eladio Carrion
The most dazzling accomplishment in Carrión’s latest opus is not that he managed to secure an all-star cadre including Future, Lil Wayne and Quavo. What’s especially uplifting is how seamlessly these collaborations flow next to Latin duets with Myke Towers, Bad Bunny, and Carrión’s solo numbers. The rapper’s tireless work ethics and sheer ambition have generated an expansive work. “I’m human/I have my own flaws,” admits Carrión. And yet, the deep grooves of “Si Salimos” — with lifelong idol 50 Cent — and the kinetic grace of “Coco Chanel,” with an inspired Benito, are anything but flawed. —E.L.
Christine and the Queens
It takes 97 minutes to listen to Christine and the Queens’ moving, three-act pop opera, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, but you need months to understand it fully. On the album, the French artist (let’s call him Chris for simplicity) summons celestial bodies, pays tribute to his late mother, flirts with 070 Shake, navigates acid-rock and dubby detours, samples Marvin Gaye and Pachelbel’s canon, and divines some of the catchiest melodies of his career. Releasing Paranoïa, Angels, True Love in all its grandeur is a bold move since attention spans for pop music couldn’t be shorter. But the album is a full statement and requires a time commitment to appreciate it. —K.G.
Crosslegged
New York singer-songwriter Keba Robinson has her own style of experimental DIY rock cool. She began Crosslegged in an indie-folk spirit, leaning on her voice and guitar, but on her breakthrough Another Blue she expands her sound with synth waves and electro percussion. Yet the songs are anchored in her powerful singing, especially the irresistibly open-hearted “Only In The,” where she pleads, “I ride on or I die with you / It’s in my blood.” —R.S.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus has had hits with purgative power ballads and candy-coated odes to America; she’s made forays into synthpop, psychedelia, country, and art-rock; and she’s played with the public’s idea of what someone in her position owes the world. Cyrus’ eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, which was teased by the coolly resilient statement of independence “Flowers,” feels like a recap of her career’s 15-plus years, with Cyrus breezing through genres with the ease of a well-seasoned tourist. —M.J.
Davido
Last summer, Afrobeats star Davido told Rolling Stone he had nearly finished his fourth album, his new era ushered in with a stirring gospel-tinged single on overcoming hardship. Then, after a lifetime of loss, he faced an unthinkable one — the death of his three year-old son. Persevering through the grief and lifted by supporters, Davido redid the album entirely. The outcome is Timeless, miraculously unshrouded in despair. It pulses, swoons, and shakes, an emotive mix of defiant amapiano, confident club anthems, jazzy afrobeats, and sensual love songs. It’s a party — and it feels purposeful. —M.C.
Lana Del Rey
The core of Ocean Blvd is Del Rey trying to get a closer look at herself, flipping the story as we have come to understand (and maybe even misunderstand) about what she’s trying to tell us. Through stories of her family, a failed relationship, her conflicting desire of being both seen and hidden, Del Rey exposes more than just who she is, but why she is who she is. Songs like the excellent “A&W” — named in reference to the phrase “American whore,” not the root beer — and “Fingertips” are two sides of the same life-storytelling coin. Each ponders sexual development, an estranged mother, and the harrowing reality of carrying trauma deep into adulthood. —B.S.
Iris Dement
The 62-year-old singer-songwriter has spent her life in song, striving toward a sacred sense of purpose in a modern world intent on the exact opposite. DeMent’s latest is a survey of her reignited sociopolitical inspiration and desperation, set to a country-gospel palette firmly within her wheelhouse. On a World. DeMent has emerged from the past half-dozen years of global turmoil and communal rot with a message to convey: She is working on a building, and the work has only barely started. —J.B.
Depeche Mode
Melancholy has long been an important part of the Depeche Mode experience. So it’s not surprising that the group, whose two members are now in their 60s, named their 15th album Memento Mori, a title they picked before the death of founding member Andweer Fletcher. Acknowledging mortality defines much of Memento Mori, but it never feels heavy handed or even all that sullen. Some of the tracks even sound upbeat. As always with Depeche Mode, everything counts in large amounts, and on Memonto Mori, the stakes feel bigger than ever. —K.G.
Dinner Party
The second album from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington’s supergroup blends electro, jazz, and R&B in effortless fashion. Enigmatic Society’s chilled-out vibe doesn’t take away from the musical virtuosity on offer, both from the band and their rotating cast of vocalists. Take the swooning closer “Love Love,” a gentle devotional made utterly affecting by Arin Ray’s sweetly firm croon: “I love you/ For who you are/ And not who they want you to be,” its refrain goes, a simple, simply delivered sentiment that puts a sweet finishing touch on the affair. —M.J.
Bob Dylan
The studio recordings of the songs that appeared in Dylan’s 2021 streaming special Shadow Kingdom have been collected for this album. The material here skews toward the 1960s, with three exceptions: “Forever Young,” from 1974’s Planet Waves, “What Was It You Wanted?,” from 1989’s Oh Mercy, and a new instrumental closer, “Sierra’s Theme.” But the powerfully understated arrangements seem to come from somewhere in time between the two World Wars, if not from before the 20th century began. These new versions of classic songs stand totally on their own. —M.M.
En Attendant Ana
French collective En Attendant Ana crafts chiming indiepop with shimmering guitars, crisp harmonies (courtesy of singer/songwriter/bandleader Margaux Bouchaudon and multi-instrumentalist Camille Frechou), and the occasional peal of brass. On their second full-length, their hooks remain potent, but the songs have gotten knottier; the moodily taut “Same Old Story” pivots on a post-punky bass line, while the churning “Wonder” uses the wow and flutter of analog synth to underscore Bouchaudon’s anxiety over the idea of being “a good human being.” —M.J.
Everything But the Girl
Fuse is Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn’s first collaboration since 1999’s underrated gem Temperamental, which topped off the amazing Nineties trilogy they began with Amplified Heart and Walking Wounded. Everything But The Girl’s trademark style of ghostly electro-pop hits home, with Thorn’s melancholy voice floating through the glitchy beats. Fuse picks up right where Temperamental stopped, as if they’re hitting play on a cassette they’ve kept on pause for 24 years. But they keep it fresh, using the latest digital effects to warp, filter, and mutate Thorn’s voice into a deeper, more dolorous instrument, which suits the adult tone of the songs. —R.S.
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy have had their share of growing pains in the process of building a name outside of a scene. For their eighth album, So Much (for) Stardust, they return to Fueled by Ramen, the label known for their all-star roster of emo and pop-punk heavyweights, for the first time since their 2003 debut. In doing so, they pinpointed what made them such an enduring standout in the first place (and what they may have lost in their effort to redefine their sound): a type of bold, incisive, emotional theatricality that places them among rock’s most endearing misfits. —B.S.
Feeble Little Horse
This Pittsburg band creates sweet, violent little sound worlds on their second full-length LP, mixing bright noise and tense, tender twee-pop to create a sense of comfort and dislocation that makes every song feel surprising. On “Sweet” the guitar static is almost symphonic, and tepid breakbeats rise up out of nowhere, while “Pocket” is a fragile power-pop tune that even comes with a playful rap interlude of sorts, before it evolves into bleary wailing worthy of an old Dinosaur Jr song. —J.D.
Foo Fighters
The first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins sorts through the fallout of what happens when things get completely unpredictable. It possesses a vitality that in a sense is expected given the events that transpired before its release, but its refusal to take the easy route around grief makes its drum fills (played by Grohl in his first return behind the kit on a Foos album since 2005) land with more intensity and its guitar slashes hit harder. Even the more subdued tracks like the swirling “Show Me How,” which is leavened by Grohl’s daughter Violet’s lilt, have an urgency to them that makes But Here We Are an immersive listen. —M.J.
GALE
Puerto Rican singer GALE made a name for herself in Miami writing hooky hits for Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez. Her debut album aims for a deeper catharsis – a breakup record so candid and vulnerable, it almost feels as if no one had written about such turmoils before. Sonically, GALE limits the expected urbano influence to a faint undertone. Instead, her ruminations on freedom and self-love inhabit a musical comfort zone anchored on hyper pop choruses, grungy guitars and oceanic electronica. On delicately crafted gems like “Triste” and “La Mitad,” her voice sounds gorgeous and triumphant. —E.L.
Glüme
The second album from actress and wayward pop star Glüme (a.k.a. Molly Marlette) is as grandiose as its title might imply, with earworms like the anthemic “Do Me a Favor” and the twitchy “Dangerous Blue,” cameos from the likes of Rufus Wainwright and Sean Ono Lennon, and a string-laden intermission in which Glüme instructs listeners to enjoy the show. But it’s hardly indulgent; its songs are kept vibrant by Glüme’s playfulness, which is apparent on tracks like “Wedding Cake Shop,” a fever-dreamy collaboration with indie fantasists of Montreal. —M.J.
Gorillaz
Cracker Island — originally begun as “Season Two” of Song Machine before being reworked as a traditional album — is the easiest-going and most purely pleasurable Gorillaz album since their opening one-two punch, 20-some years ago. Guests feel purposeful, filtered into the indie-funk melange with ease. Thundercat gets to uncork some walking bass lines over a Daft Punk-worthy mirrorball groove, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker trades verses with the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown on a synth-pop scorcher that’d be at home on, well, a Tame Impala record. —C.P.
Ellie Goulding
When Ellie Goulding told Rolling Stone that Higher Than Heaven was her “least personal album” yet, pop music fans rejoiced. And for good reason: in recent years, artists have opted for introspection, but Goulding decided to just make fun, escapist pop. And it sure worked. Songs like the upbeat “Cure For Love” and synth-filled “Temptation” remind listeners of Goulding’s pop prowess. —T.M.
The Hold Steady
“The trick is not getting cynical,” Craig Finn warns early in the Hold Steady’s excellent ninth album The Price of Progress. The Brooklyn rock savants celebrate their 20th birthday as one of the all-time great New York bands, stretching out with a fresh sense of adventure, in tough tales of gamblers, junkies, and fugitives. Pick hit: “Sideways Skull,” about a recovering metalhead in a halfway house, keeping her dreams alive by belting “We Are The Champions” with “a hairbrush mic and a fantasy band.” —R.S.
Niall Horan
One Direction’s Irish bard has always been the soul of warmth and charm, always ready to bust out his acoustic guitar and make a stadium feel like a rowdy pub. But Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet. He gets emotional as he heads into his thirties. He wrote many of these tunes on piano, since his beloved guitars were stuck in tour storage—an especially cruel fate for this guy. It’s full of laid-back Laurel Canyon-inspired ballads, heavy on the mellow, full of feelings about looking for sanity in a time of personal turmoil. As he confesses in “Must Be Love,” “I’m a specialist at overthinking everything.” —R.S.
Ice Spice
Last year, Ice Spice went viral with “Munch (Feeling U),” a coldly efficient putdown of the opposite sex that earned her a million-dollar deal with the label 10K Projects. Since then, the Bronx rapper has generated headlines ever since. Lyrically, her debut EP Like serves as a testament to the politics of attraction, and Ice Spice expresses it all with preternatural confidence. She has a smooth, deep voice that glides over RIOTUSA’s beats, and her chopping delivery feels effortless. If these tracks seem a bit too sympatico, their raw quality also makes her performances visceral and exciting. —M.R.
Jason Isbell
The songs on Isbell’s brutally beautiful ninth studio album tremble with anger, desperation, and fear; characters wrestle regret and unhealthy appetites, struggling to cut losses in the wake of bad choices and cascading consequences. Isbell’s stories glint with memoir and headlines as they put human faces on head-count epidemics: mass shootings, opioid addiction, CoVid 19. Even the love songs are bruised and weary, chilled by cold truth. Inextricable from all this is the 400 Unit, as essential here as Crazy Horse or the Heartbreakers to Neil Young or Tom Petty’s great moments. —W.H.
Kara Jackson
Chicago-area singer-songwriter Kara Jackson is a former National Youth Poet Laureate who blends country-folk, Seventies chamber pop, and sparse folk-strumming on her stunning and adventurous full-length debut, the grief-stricken Why Does the Earth Give Us People To Live? Jackson’s writing is both immaculately crafted and deeply funny: “Every man thinks I’m his fucking mother,” she sings seconds later, on “therapy.” With its series of five-to-eight-minute songs, Jackson’s LP is the most daring singer-songwriter statement you’ll hear this year. —J.B.
Jesus Piece
On …So Unknown. The Philadelphia band blasts ten hardcore, groove-metal, and metalcore tracks in under 30 minutes, but Jesus Piece avoid any repetitive and rough aspects by growing exponentially as musicians. The band really thrives when singer Aaron Heard gets personal. On “The Bond,” he contemplates the disintegration of the relationship with his brother, and on “Silver Linings,” Heard hollers an ode to his three-year-old son, “You’re a part of me/My other half/When days get bleak/You’re my silver lining.” —I.B.
Jimin
The solo debut from BTS’s Jimin starts off with something unexpected—horns that sound like they’re coming from an energy-depleted carnival band, bleating out a few jaunty notes before completely falling into a heap. It indicates that Jimin is willing to have fun with the image he’s cultivated over the decade-plus that he’s been in the global spotlight. And while FACE does at times dwell on the existential what-ifs that plague twentysomething men who have the world’s gaze turned squarely toward them, for the most part it’s a compelling showcase of the silky-voiced singer-dancer’s pop strengths. —M.J.
Karol G
A feeling of bucolic self-acceptance it’s at the emotional center of the sprawling Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G’s strongest effort to date. The album begins in epic, post-breakup mode. She finds a supportive sonic partner in producer and compatriot Ovy on the Drums, a digital architect able to inject a sense of purpose into the most tired reggaeton back beat. The autobiographical “Carolina” floats in a honeyed layer of Afro-beats smoothness; and the brief, encyclopedic musical references throughout the LP add context to her innovations. —E.L.
Kaytranada and Amine
Beloved dance DJ and producer Kaytranada is not new to rap collabs — in fact, he’s an ardent hip-hop head, having made whole projects low-key MCs Buddy in 2017 and IDK just last year. However, he seemed particularly pumped about his union with Aminé, even fusing their names for a debut album. Kaytraminé is top-tier for both artists — Aminé is rapping at his coolest and most charming, Kaytra is tapping into the perfect balance of groove and grit, and both stars attract and gel with a bevy of the games’ best names, including Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, and Freddie Gibbs. —M.C.
Kelela
Kelela took six years to release her sophomore LP Raven, and, while the title suggests something skybound, in practice the record sounds more interstellar. Over the course of an hour, the singer visits planetoids of subterranean breakbeats (“Missed Call”) and traverses grand chasms of warping ambient space (“Holier”). Songs suggest R&B mutated over millennia of evolution; the title track is Bjork-tier melodrama, volcanic in its intensity. Kelela can take as long as she wants on a third LP. —C.P.
Kesha
On her fifth LP, Kesha is tired, angry, and vicious. There’s a lot she still can’t say, but she unspools as much of her feelings as she can across 13 scorched-earth tracks that present an artist pulling herself back up from the brink of madness. The most striking element of Kesha’s latest is the sound; working with producer Rick Rubin, she has found a psychedelic middle ground between the sleazy synths of her 2012 breakthrough, Warrior, and the rootsy and Southern rock of her past two, 2017’s Rainbow and 2020’s High Road. —B.S.
Labrinth
The third album from British composer-singer-producer Labrinth only clocks in at about 28 minutes, but it’s a megadose of mood. The LP’s darkly hued tracks about love and loneliness come wracked with so much tension it often seems as if like they—and Labrinth himself— fall apart at any moment. Labrinth puts forth intense lyrics that reflect his apocalyptic take on romance, surrounding his wail in opulent music—complete with synth squiggles and 23rd-century Greek choruses—that suggest he might have time-traveled here from a bleaker future. —M.J.
Ladytron
Electropop traditionalists Ladytron drew their sound from new-wave, dance pop, Italo disco, Kraftwerk, Abba, and even a little arty prog rock (their band name comes from an Eno-era Roxy Music album) and they’ve never looked back. And that’s a good thing. Their seventh full-length, Time’s Arrow, overflows with chilly robotic dream-pop–from the Giorgio Moroder-style dancefloor banger “Faces” to “Misery Remember Me,” “Misery Remember Me,” a sort of a disco-prog hybrid that never sounds too nerdy or too cool for school. —K.G
Lil Yachty
Let’s Start Here is positioned as a grand reset. An offering of artistic integrity from a musician introduced to the world as the mainstream star of the SoundCloud generation. Except there’s been a subtle force of brilliance lurking beneath Yachty’s earnest, treacly flow. Yachty’s instincts draw him into the expansive soundscapes of experimental jazz and psychedelic rock. While many artists have signaled a need to break new ground — Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Drake’s Honestly Nevermind have set the stage for an even bigger reshuffling on the horizon in popular music — Yachty’s latest effort dives headfirst into the unknown. —J.I.
Jenny Lewis
Joy’All is the latest volume in an ongoing drama we might call The Many Loves and Losses of Jenny Lewis. Coupled with the album’s Music City vibes (think Elvis Country or Nashville Skyline but with silkier vocals), Lewis’ wit and candor find more leg room on Joy’All than on previous albums. The country-rock feeling complements the album’s best songs: When Lewis sings about screaming “I want you back” on “Essence of Life,” the steel guitar wails, too, and on the upbeat “Cherry Baby,” they create a sweet yacht-rock texture that makes “I fall in love too easily with anyone who touches me, fucks with me” almost suitable for radio. —K.G.
Liv.e
Dallas-born Olivia Williams’s sophomore album, Girl in the Half Pearl, is a fully-formed artistic breakthrough, swerving from drum-and-bass to bleary soul to sensual, spacey confessional jams. The overall sound can be summed up by the title of one of the LP’s most enveloping tunes: “Lake Psilocybin.” Liv.e uses her wide-open inner space to map out messy romantic states and multileveled internal crisis, luxuriating in a self-discovery that seems to be eternally unfolding. —J.D.
Melanie Martinez
The L.A. dark-pop artist has found a new muse: a pink-skinned, four-eyed fairy creature that’s stuck between Earth and the afterlife. And she’s using that character to deliver her most introspective lyrics and sounds that move outside her sonic comfort zone. Musically, Martinez strays from the alt-pop sounds of her past to explore pop-rock songwriting, driving drum beats, and voice filters; it makes for an effortlessly inventive, mature record that reintroduces her as an artist unafraid to start from scratch and tackle complex, difficult ideas. —T.M.
Metallica
On their 12th full-length album, Metallica remember their formative years of going “full speed or nothin’,” a lyric Hetfield reuses from the band’s 1983 debut, Kill ’Em All, on “Lux Æterna,” and also feeling “broken, beat, and scarred,” a line from 2008’s Death Magnetic that shows up on the lumbering “Room of Mirrors.” Metallica have always been masters of corpulent, groove-heavy riffs and labyrinthine song structures, but now, with more than 40 years of experience, they play with more purpose than in their speed-demon days. —K.G.
Ava Max
Diamonds and Dancefloors served as a moment of catharsis for Ava Max, who channeled her real-life heartbreak into upbeat songs meant to “make you cry and dance at the same time.” Led by single “Maybe You’re the Problem,” the album is filled with synth-pop bangers with a touch of disco tinges influenced by Europop and UK garage on “In the Dark.” —T.M.
Metro Boomin/Various Artists
No one would make a better choice to helm the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse than Atlanta trap-whiz Metro Boomin. The results lend new meaning to the term “spider verse,” with plenty of web-slinging bars from Offset, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Future and an equally superpowered cast of melodic rappers of the moment. AC/DC and the Ramones seemed like dated choices for Peter Parker’s misadventures in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. But Metro Boomin’s music for the teenage, Afro-Latino Spidey of this film sounds super apropos in the high school halls of Brooklyn Visions Academy. —M.M.L.
Miss Grit
Margaret Sohn’s cerebral pop goes high-concept on the debut album by Miss Grit, a sci-fi chronicle of a machine’s path to sentience told through elliptical, hooky songs that take unexpected turns. The steely “Like You” explodes into Technicolor when Follow the Cyborg’s protagonist wonders about life on “the other side,” while the simmering “Your Eyes Are Mine” glitches into a glorious mathy breakdown. Sohn’s sparse poetry lays down the framework of Follow the Cyborg’s modern tale of growing up, and the music surrounding it gives the story enough heft to summon tears from an android. —M.J.
Model/Actriz
Call it the upward spiral: Model/Actriz’s debut traces a path from hard-edged industrial depravity to something like emotional repair in its final moments. Still, it’s a hell of a journey getting there. Tracks like “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard” locate the kinky kick of percussive mania, while second-half freakouts like “Pure Mode” lay screeching locomotion over singer Cole Haden’s blood-soaked confessionals. The release, when it comes, is worth the pain. —C.P.
Contributors: Jonathan Bernstein, Ian Blau, Mankaprr Conteh, Jon Dolan, Will Dukes, Brenna Ehrlich, Jon Freeman, Andre Gee, Maya Georgi, Kory Grow, Joe Gross, Will Hermes, Jeff Ihaza, Maura Johnston, Ernesto Lechner, Miles Marshall Lewis, Julyssa Lopez, Angie Martoccio, Michaelangelo Matos, Tomás Mier, Clayton Purdom, Mosi Reeves, Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos