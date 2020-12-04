 Best Albums of 2020 - Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Albums of 2020

From Taylor’s folk surprise to Bob Dylan’s best album in 20 years to cathartic country, indie-rock and pop releases, these great albums helped us power through a lonely year.

By
Jonathan Bernstein
&
Emily Blake
&
Jon Blistein
&
Jon Dolan
&
Patrick Doyle
&
Brenna Ehrlich
&
Jon Freeman
&
Kory Grow
&
Christian Hoard
&
Joseph Hudak
&
Elias Leight
&
Angie Martoccio
&
Claire Shaffer
&
Rob Sheffield
&
Hank Shteamer
&
Simon Vozick-Levinson
year end 2020 albums

The phrase “Life sucked, but great records got us through” could apply to any number of recent years. But, in 2020, music was hit especially hard, with clubs closed and tours canceled. Out of necessity, this became a year about turning inward, listening deep and looking for solace.

Our top album of the year, Taylor Swift’s Folklore, reflected that feeling in its stark, elegant intimacy. Other artists — from Run the Jewels to Lucinda Williams — came through with albums steeped in the year’s explosive political climate. At the same time, it was also fun to party vicariously with fantastic dance-pop albums by Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, house-music producer Kareem Ali, Bad Bunny‘s expansive reggaeton blowout, and rapper Lil Uzi Vert‘s spaced-out-yet-hard-hitting opus. Meanwhile, new artists like Kelly Lee Owens, Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, and Fontaines D.C. pointed the way toward a future that’s going to get better.

