The 40 Best Afropop Songs of 2022

From Afrobeats to amapiano, R&B to rap, and gengetone to drill, these tracks broke barriers and crossed borders
By
Mankaprr Conteh, Tami Makinde, Madzadza Miya, Seni Saraki, Tela Wangeci
Asake, Mr. Right of Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr, Ajay of Buruklyn Boyz, K.O (from left) From Left: Walter Banks*, Oginga Mufasa*, Stephen Chung/EMPICS/ Alamy Live News; Oginga Mufasa*, Tosin Awosusi*

Afropop — a catch-all term casting a wide net over the diverse musical approaches originating and dominating from Africa — has long been a center of the Black diasporic experience, from which so much of pop culture borrows. Every year, though, social and technological ingenuity and curiosity has made the world a little smaller and the influence of Afropop a lot greater. Rolling Stone’s inaugural list of Afropop’s top songs scans West, East, and Southern Africa for singles that defined seasons, scenes, moods, and movements all over. Yet rather than recognizing global impact alone, this list also serves as a celebration of what mattered to folks in the cars, clubs, and subcultures on the continent.

