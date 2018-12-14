10 Best Reissues of 2018
An expanded White Album, the complete ‘Blood on the Tracks’ and more: the year’s finest archival sounds
Anniversaries inevitably rule in 2018’s archival-release honors, from the new, extended turbulence of the Beatles’ 1968 White Album to the prophetic depth of Liz Phair’s report on love and losing in the grunge uprising. But vaults also opened wide in memorial — Tom Petty, the private Prince — and surprise: the garage-rock Bob Seger; Bob Dylan at twin peaks of emotional torment and songwriting prowess; the turning-point country siren Bobbie Gentry; and an entire, previously unheard John Coltrane session. The year in reissues, at its best, was history come alive, then written anew.