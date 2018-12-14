10 Best Reissues of 2018

Dylan’s elliptically confessional 1975 classic, Blood on the Tracks, goes under the Bootleg Series microscope: six CDs devoted to the New York sessions in September 1974 at which he initially completed that record — until he decided to recut five tracks in Minneapolis. (They are here too.) Famously impulsive in the studio, Dylan is restless yet determined in the New York takes, experimenting with instrumentation, sometimes just going solo. We know how the story ends. This is how he got there.