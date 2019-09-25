10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Beatles’ Music

Scott Freiman’s first record was by the Partridge Family. An uncle quickly rectified that, lending the 10-year-old copies of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper and the White Album, and Freiman has been hooked ever since.

Working as a composer and engineer, Freiman has developed a series of well-received lectures on the music of the Beatles, including “Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper,” “Looking Through a Glass Onion” (about the White Album) and “Tomorrow Never Knows” (on Revolver). It’s been a lifetime of fanaticism in the making: “I mentioned what I was doing to a high school friend, and he said, ‘Oh, I always knew you’d be doing that,'” Freiman says.

Freiman’s focus is strictly on the band’s music. “If someone says, ‘I have a napkin that John Lennon once used,’ that doesn’t interest me,” he says. “I’m all about the creative process.” Click through for 10 things you may not have known about the Beatles’ music.