50 Best Bad Bunny Songs

Let’s be honest: Bad Bunny doesn’t miss. In just a few short years, the Puerto Rican maverick has gone from an earnest kid on Soundcloud to one of the biggest superstars on the planet. The entire time, he’s released hit after hit, each one proving him to be an outspoken, unpredictable, genre-agnostic experimentalist, who has broken barriers in the industry. His music has also taken on a political urgency as he’s evolved, voicing injustices in Puerto Rico, raising awareness about gender-based violence, and embracing sexual non-conformity while giving his people proud Puerto Rican anthems to rally under.

His catalog is already impressively long: He experienced a creative spurt that led to back-to-back albums recently and he’s a prolific collaborator, often boosting the work of his peers. Though this list focuses on songs in which he appears on as a main artist, it covers several eras Bad Bunny has gone through as he’s perfected sounds ranging from trap to old-school reggaeton to rock. Here’s the very best of an exceptional career.