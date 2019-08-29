Years ago, before American society had achieved full pornofication, the raciest image in a teenager’s room might be an album cover. And many musicians (and record-company art departments) had figured out that an easy way to goose sales was to slap a photo of a half-naked girl on the cover, until the borderline between “sexy” and “sexist” was obliterated. But these 20 covers went above and beyond the normal level of titillation, overloading a nation’s brain cells with an unusual level of nudity, kinkiness, or general raunch (and so many of them duly got censored). Without apology: 20 of the dirtiest album covers ever.