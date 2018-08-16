Aretha Franklin: 10 Great Performances
Watch a selection of the Queen of Soul’s finest and most memorable onstage moments
In a career that spanned more than five decades, Aretha Franklin showed off her unparalleled vocal talents in a huge variety of settings. Whether she was lighting up the Soul Train studio audience, singing for presidents or teaming up with the many stars she’d influenced, her legendary range, power and emotional resonance were always on glorious display. Here are 10 examples of her brilliance.