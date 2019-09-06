7 Great Songs You Didn’t Know Kesha Wrote

Despite allegations that he drugged and raped her, a judge denied Kesha‘s attempt to extricate herself from a recording contract with Dr. Luke — the producer and songwriter who signed her when she was 18. She’s reportedly required to furnish six more albums for Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records. In court, Luke’s lawyers declared that the singer was free to make music without him, a point they reiterated after the judge’s decision. However, Kesha’s attorney referred to this as an “elusive promise,” suggesting that she was trapped with her abuser.

After that judge’s ruling years ago, several musicians volunteered to come to Kesha’s aid. Jack Antonoff, who has written songs with Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, and Carly Rae Jepsen, tweeted “don’t know what the legal specifics are, but if you want to make something together & then leak it for everyone I’m around. Or just make something and wait on it till that creep can’t block you anymore. Standing offer.” The electronic producer Zedd also offered his services.

But Kesha is more in need of legal assistance than studio help: She’s an accomplished songwriter in her own right. She has a writing credit on every song on her 2010 debut, Animal, the follow-up full-length, Warrior, and the EP she released in between the two albums, Cannibal. After all, songwriting is in Kesha’s blood: Her mother, Rosemary Patricia “Pebe” Sebert, helped write “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You,” a hit in 1980 for Dolly Parton.

In addition to penning tracks for her own albums, Kesha has written a number of songs for other artists. Here’s a quick rundown of some of her most noteworthy credits.