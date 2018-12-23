50 New Christmas Albums, Reviewed

TITLE: Oh, I like this title. This Canadian band does well on YouTube, so it’s a nice early 21st century reference but I also like imagining how it will age into something that future listeners decades from now will have to figure out the meaning of, assuming digital music survives in the post-2040 environmental hellscape.

COVER: Fun. The art is specific to the title. I like illustrated cover art, and I peer at this one for a while, trying to figure out if it was drawn by cartoonist Joe Matt. He hasn’t put out new comics in years, he lived in Canada for a long time, so maybe he still has professional contacts there and this was a commissioned work? Probably not, but I stare at it for a while, wondering. (This is the kind of pure uninformed speculation that has no place in a real article. It was probably some other professional Canadian illustrator, but in any case, I mean all of this as a compliment. The artwork is nice.)

LISTENING: I’m not a huge fan of the song “Santa Baby” but this one leans so goofy that I don’t mind it. It occurs to me that I am bored by the normal “sexy” versions of it and am only interested in it being sexless and silly or going the other direction and making it almost disturbingly erotic, like Madonna’s “Justify My Love.” (Someone do this for 2019, please.) Their reggae-tinged “Happy Hanukkah” is fun, but does make me wonder for a moment if there are cultural reasons I shouldn’t be enjoying it. The moment passes; the song is fun. Two of the band members let their five-year-old kid sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and it is adorable and not annoying, I promise. They cover Mariah Carey and it is nice, cut a fun/fast “Deck The Halls” and end with Vince Guaraldi.

VERDICT: They seem almost relentlessly positive, to the point where maybe those who hate positivity should be warned to steer clear. But I was charmed by every track on this. The vibe is Muppet-y, if that makes sense.