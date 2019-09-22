50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own

"I just wanna tell ya that this show is being recorded for an album release on Columbia Records and you can't say 'hell' or 'shit' or anything like that," Johnny Cash said to the inmates assembled for At Folsom Prison. Having curbed his bad behavior IRL, on this night the Man in Black became a smirking, good-for-nothing rapscallion. A chorus of whistles and cheers cascade from the crowd as he and a cracking country band bashed out proto-gangsta rap tales like "Cocaine Blues," "Busted," and the one about shooting a man in Reno just to watch him die. Then his soon-to-be-wife June Carter put the cuffs on for the duet "Jackson." The un-manicured album documented the longtime couple's budding love — "I like to watch you talk," a smitten Cash blurted at one point — and jump-started his career after a commercial lull. "I knew this was it, my chance to make up for all the times when I had messed up," he told Los Angeles Times' Robert Hilburn. "I kept hoping my voice wouldn't give out again. Then I suddenly felt calm. I could see the men looking over at me. There was something in their eyes that made me realize everything was going to be okay. I felt I had something they needed."