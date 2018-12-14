50 Best Songs of 2018

Rumors swirled for years that one day the biggest music power couple of all time would release a collaborative album together. The pair delivered on that hope this summer with a surprise drop, a few dates after they had already launched their On the Run II tour. For many, official single “Ape Shit” was the first song they heard from it: here was hip-hop’s most influential couple doing Migos better than the actual Migos as they gloat and boast about the feeling of watching their audiences go wild. Appropriately, the video was as over-the-top and luxurious as one would hope, taking over the Louvre and filling it with a sea of black and brown dancers and models amongst the world’s most iconic art pieces.