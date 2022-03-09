 Notorious B.I.G.: 50 Greatest Songs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'I Need to Step Up': Travis Scott Launches Event Safety Initiative in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy
Home Music Music Lists

The 50 Best Notorious B.I.G. Songs

On the 25th anniversary of the legendary rapper’s tragic death, we honor his incredible musical legacy by counting down his 50 best songs.

By
Charles Aaron
&
Mosi Reeves
&
Will Dukes
&
Joe Gross
Notorious B.I.G. biggie smallsNotorious B.I.G. biggie smalls

Chris Walter/WireImage; Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Larry Busacca/WireImage

When Christopher George Latore Wallace was fatally shot at a Los Angeles traffic light on March 9, 1997, he was 24 years old and had released one album. But his stature at the time was towering, due both to his peerless artistic gifts and the desperately competitive atmosphere within hip-hop, viewed either rightly or wrongly as one of the few career dreams for Black kids boxed in by poverty, mass incarceration, racist drug policy, and corrupt, violent policing. That stature has only grown in the 25 years since. If the Notorious B.I.G. isn’t the greatest rapper ever (he is), then he’s the most respected. His narrative mastery, linguistic joy, dizzyingly rhythmic flows, emotional depth, and wry wisdom have never been equaled. Here’s why Biggie Smalls is still the illest.

 

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.