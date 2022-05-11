The 50 Best Ariana Grande Songs

Ariana Grande shared her debut single, “Put Your Hearts Up,” over 10 years ago, in December 2011. Since then, the former Nickelodeon star has evolved into one of pop music’s biggest artists. Throughout the course of six studio albums, she’s gone from crooning about young love to stepping into her sexuality with sticky, trap-pop anthems that have increased her fame by becoming social media catnip.

Despite her beginnings as a child actress, Grande has been able to hang onto the fanbase she initially gained in her early days on Victorious. But she’s been able to seamlessly transition into pop stardom because of her music’s honesty and candor — whether she’s singing about anxiety, desire, grief, trauma, or infidelity. It’s that emotional intimacy that keeps listeners hooked.

While every fan would likely have a different ranking for the pop icon’s best tracks, these 50 have given us something to talk about — or have left us with no tears left to cry (in the best way possible).