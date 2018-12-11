40 New Christmas Albums, Reviewed

TITLE: There is a song on the album called “The Magic Of Christmas Time” and Samantha Jade has removed the word “time” to make this title. Y’know what? It’s not a huge difference, but it’s something. At some point, surely someone suggested calling it “The Magic Of Christmas Time” and someone else insisted that it was better without that last word. (Or maybe it was a typo.)

COVER ART: It’s not especially magical or Christmas-y, but it is a nice shot of Jade in a stylish dress sitting on a fancy couch in an empty room with a white wall behind her. I have no idea what she’s supposed to be thinking, but let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she is thinking about the magic of Christmas.

LISTENING: OK, this starts out sounding like a million other Christmas albums and I’m beginning to lose my mind, so I’m jumping right to the three new songs. The title-ish track, “The Magic Of Christmas Time” is fine but doesn’t seem to be saying anything new. Is that too much to ask? Ugh, it’s fine. Next original is “Home” and it’s written by Jade. It’s about wanting to go home, and it’s pretty and slow and sad but it doesn’t hold my attention and I never make it to the part where it makes any reference to Christmas (I’m assuming it does, eventually). Finally, the intriguingly-titled “This Candle Time Of Year” comes closest to grabbing me, but it slips away. I don’t have a lot of associations with Christmas and candles, and this song doesn’t convince me, though it makes a valiant effort.

VERDICT: I will neither stream it nor purchase. I don’t want to be mean, but this just isn’t for me. I’m sure it will be great for a lot of people who want another soft and pretty album of Christmas songs that sound more or less exactly like this one. I’ve just hit my limit with this kind of record, I can’t take another one, though we are not even halfway done yet, so I have a bad feeling about this.