40 New Christmas Albums, Reviewed
More than 600 holiday songs came out in 2018: Here’s a guide to the good covers, the bad art and the utterly unlistenable
It’s that time of year again where we put aside our differences and agree that there are too many new Christmas albums. The yearly jingle bell-bottleneck is a modern pop music phenomenon. Whether artists are propelled by morality, money or Mariah Carey, we just want to know: is anything in the 2018 slush pile worthy of the Christmas canon? Rolling Stone enlisted comedian, actor and Secular Xmas enthusiast Connor Ratliff to find out. He furnished an exhaustive — yet merry! – holiday guide after listening to more than 40 new Christmas albums (that’s over 600 songs) taking into consideration album art, originality and deducting for title-track overuse. Let’s begin.
Editor’s Note: This list does not include one-off Christmas singles or spur-of-the-moment covers, apologies to Katy Perry, Queens of the Stone Age and time-traveling Elton John.