40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time

The Jealous Sound may have never attained the same level of recognition as peers such as Sunny Day Real Estate (who took the Jealous Sound out on their 2009 reunion tour) but the band was as respected by other bands as they were their own fans. Rising out of the bittersweet ashes of Knapsack and Sunday's Best, the group blended frontman Blair Shehan's palm-muted rhythms with Pedro Benito's chiming leads and the result was pop without the pomp, a riff-driven sound that was as unforgettable as it was lyrically obtuse. "You could burn like a constellation but don't go before I leave," Shehan sings on "Naive." "The [self-titled 2000] EP was done as demos, so I wasn't really pushing, singing-wise, at the time," Shehan said. "I'd just finished doing Knapsack and I was tired of screaming my head off, so I decided to purposely lay back while I was recording. But eventually everything started kicking live, and that was the one we liked and wanted to do again." J.B.