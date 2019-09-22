40 Albums Baby Boomers Loved That Millennials Don’t Know

Tina Turner was already a star as a result of her partnership with Ike Turner, whom she divorced in 1976 after years of abuse. She subsequently released two solo albums, 1978's Rough and '79's Love Explosion, to minimal success, eventually getting dropped from her label deals. After years of performing and honing her solo live act, she earned a deal with Capitol and found a minor hit with a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together," leading to the label to order an album from her in 1983. With help from a number of producers and songwriters, Private Dancer includes elements of soul, pop, R&B, reggae, and new wave rock, all buoyed by her lusty singing. The driving "Better Be Good to Me" was the first single, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 before she hit the top with "What's Love Got to Do with It?" both of which collectively earned her four Grammys. She nearly made it back to No. 1 with the title track, penned by Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler and featuring a Jeff Beck guitar solo. Rounded out by covers of the Beatles' "Help" and David Bowie's "1984," Private Dancer remains one of the greatest comeback albums in history, even if its smoothed out sounds aren't the best indication of Turner's legendarily raw talents.