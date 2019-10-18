35 Greatest Horror Soundtracks: Modern Masters, Gatekeepers Choose

Threading lithe synthesizer work around chintzy faux-Carribean vibes and steely electronica, composer John Harrison – who by the way, played the zombie who gets a screwdriver in his ear – captures the tonal chaos of George Romero's military industrial complex spleen-vent, not to mention the tension between the Reagan Eighties' cheery exterior and its cruel underbelly. Day of the Dead is a movie not too interested in "subtlety" or "tonal consistency" and Harrison's score follows: There's the sneaking nervous theme, the island vibes atop bassy gloom and the baffling ballads of Sputzy Sparacino ("The World Inside Your Eyes") which sound like Frank Stallone doing Lou Gramm doing Luther Vandross. "While the music in Day of the Dead closely follows the action … John takes a slight left turn and meanders along a stylistic path that is completely his own," says Romero in the liner notes to the Waxwork reissue. "His score is just as emotionally evocative as one of those [Turner Classic Movies] oldies, just as mysteriously dark when it needs to be, just as bombastic when a startle is wanted … yet there's an overtone of hope … an odd sort of happiness … a calypso voice that advises us "don't worry, be happy" … even in the face of impending doom. … I play it in my car when I'm drivin' around. To me it's 'easy listening.'"