25 Worst Original Names of Famous Bands

Final name: Pearl Jam

In October of 1990 a new band from Seattle played their first concert at the Off Ramp under the name Mookie Blaylock, a New Jersey Nets player whose basketball card wound up in the tape case of one of their early demos. "It was kind of goofy," admitted Eddie Vedder. "But that first week we were too busy working on songs to think about a name." This was fine for a completely unknown local band, but when they started to attract national attention and record an album they couldn't continue to have the same name as a popular NBA point guard. Among many other problems it posed, they couldn't exactly trademark it and sell merchandise. The story of how they came up with Pearl Jam has been much-mythologized over the years, largely due to the fact that Vedder claimed it was after his grandmother Pearl who created hallucinogenic jam, but the real story is far more mundane. Bassist Jeff Ament randomly thought of the name Pearl, and the rest came to them after they saw Neil Young and Crazy Horse play a killer set at the Nassau Coliseum on the Smell the Horse tour. "Every song was like a 15-or 20-minute jam," said Ament. "So that's how 'jam' got added on to the name. Or at least that's how I remember it."