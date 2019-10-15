25 Songs That Are Truly Terrifying

Although Metallica were underground trendsetters for the early half of the Eighties, they broke into mainstream consciousness in 1989 with "One," a single about a quadriplegic solider asking to die. "When we were writing the Master of Puppets album, James [Hetfield] came up the idea – what it would be like if you were in this situation where you were sort of a living consciousness, like a basket case, where you couldn't reach out and communicate with anyone around you," Lars Ulrich once said. "You had no arms, no legs, couldn't obviously see, hear or speak." They revisited the idea in the fall of 1987, when their managers turned them onto Dalton Trumbo's antiwar novel and movie Johnny Got His Gun, which recounted the agony of a patriotic American soldier, Joe Bonham, in World War I who awakens one day to find a landmine had stripped him of his limbs, eyes, ears and most of his mouth – yet he could still think and feel. He eventually headbangs Morse code on his pillow, asking his doctors to kill him. For Metallica, that story – set against machine-gun thrash riffs for nearly eight minutes – made for an unlikely Top 40 hit, an unforgettable music video using footage from the movie and a Grammy win.