25 Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs

These Bay Area gay punk pioneers found a hint of mainstream fame when they toured with Green Day on their Dookie run in 1994, but it was their sexy lyrics and who-gives-a-fuck attitude that endeared them to a generation of queer kids – before that term was even fashionable. It’s difficult to pick one song that defines them – with songs like “Dick of Death,” “Groovy Underwear” or their classic cover of Prince’s “Jack You Off” – but we went with one that seems to defy the idea of a gay “anthem” no matter how you think of it. “One thing that we have is that we’ve always sung about being gay. We’re not just gay and musicians,” Jon Ginoli told Rolling Stone last year before the release of their latest album, Quite Contrary. “We have sung about being gay as a part of the topic within our songs. I think, over time, some of them are less specifically gay than they were at first because it seemed like, when we had the chance that was really what we wanted to sing about and that was really unique.” –JP