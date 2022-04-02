The 25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time
From Beyonce to Radiohead to Aretha–here are the classic moments that have defined the show’s history
One thing about the Grammys never changes: nobody cares about the awards. We watch for the music. Those live moments where the Grammy spotlight hits a brilliant performer who’s ready to shine. Those are the Grammy thrills we wait for. And this is our celebration of the show’s all-time best classic performances.
The only rule we used is no doubling up on artists—otherwise Beyonce, Prince and Taylor would own most of the list. And we want to make room for some of the freaky cult-fave moments.