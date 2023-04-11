25 Artists We Can’t Wait to See at Coachella

In 2022, Coachalla returned after a two-year Covid-mandated hiatus. That event kicked off the return of the concert season as we knew it, and helped reassure the world that life as a live music fan was back to something resembling normal. This year, the fest is set to make history again. As Rolling Stone’s Tomas Mier wrote when the Coachella lineup was announced last January, “With Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Ocean as the main performers, this year’s iteration is the first where all of its headliners are 100 percent non-white.”

Fitting in everything you want to see during thees two weekends in the desert isn’t easy. Coachella has remained true to its 1990s roots as a showcase for new dance and alternative music, while expanding to host acts as gigantic as the Weeknd, Harry Styles and Beyonce.

Here’s our guide to the artists you absolutely won’t want to miss this year.