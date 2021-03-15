 Grammys 2021: Best, Worst, and WTF Moments - Rolling Stone
Grammys 2021: 21 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Emotional speeches, actually funny one-liners, a couple of envelope malfunctions, and a surprising lack of filler. Here’s how Music’s Biggest Night went down during a pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé win the award for Best Rap Song at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Megan Thee Stallion's two podium turns, one alongside her idol Beyoncé, were among the highlights of the 2021 Grammys.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Let’s face it: We watch the Grammys each year to root for our favorite artists and songs, but also because we know that the show typically offers at least a handful of those can’t-look-away cringe moments we all love to snark over the next day. But remarkably, given some major challenges — the fact that this was a socially distanced Grammys, and that it was rocked by a high-profile artist boycott — this was one of the most heartwarming, thought-provoking, and downright entertaining Grammy nights in recent memory. Here’s our rundown of the highlights, with a few rough spots thrown in for old time’s sake.

