Grammys 2021: 21 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Let’s face it: We watch the Grammys each year to root for our favorite artists and songs, but also because we know that the show typically offers at least a handful of those can’t-look-away cringe moments we all love to snark over the next day. But remarkably, given some major challenges — the fact that this was a socially distanced Grammys, and that it was rocked by a high-profile artist boycott — this was one of the most heartwarming, thought-provoking, and downright entertaining Grammy nights in recent memory. Here’s our rundown of the highlights, with a few rough spots thrown in for old time’s sake.