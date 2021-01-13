54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

The past year has wreaked havoc on the music industry, with live music dramatically curtailed, crew workers struggling to make ends meet, and recording studios looking for ways to operate safely. Despite these serious challenges, we’ve got plenty of great music to look forward to as the new year gets underway — from some of music’s biggest names returning to their thrones to rising stars making new breakthroughs. Some of these albums have confirmed dates and details, others are just highly intriguing prospects on the horizon, and they’re all reasons to be excited about the months to come. Here are 54 of the pop, hip-hop, rock, country, and more LPs we’re hoping to hear in 2021.