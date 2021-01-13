 2021 Album Preview: Drake, Foo Fighters, Lorde, Cardi B - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Say Let's All Come Together on New Song 'Undivided'
Home

54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Drake, Foo Fighters, Lorde, Cardi B, and Roddy Ricch are among the artists we’re looking forward to hearing new music from this year

By
Jonathan Bernstein
&
Jon Blistein
&
David Browne
&
Jon Dolan
&
Patrick Doyle
&
Brenna Ehrlich
&
Andrew Firriolo
&
Andy Greene
&
Kory Grow
&
Samantha Hissong
&
Joseph Hudak
&
Jeff Ihaza
&
Angie Martoccio
&
Jerry Portwood
&
Isabela Raygoza
&
Claire Shaffer
&
Hank Shteamer
&
Simon Vozick-Levinson
rs album preview 2021

Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images; Jora Frantzis; Leo Correa/AP; John Phillips/Getty Images

The past year has wreaked havoc on the music industry, with live music dramatically curtailed, crew workers struggling to make ends meet, and recording studios looking for ways to operate safely. Despite these serious challenges, we’ve got plenty of great music to look forward to as the new year gets underway — from some of music’s biggest names returning to their thrones to rising stars making new breakthroughs. Some of these albums have confirmed dates and details, others are just highly intriguing prospects on the horizon, and they’re all reasons to be excited about the months to come. Here are 54 of the pop, hip-hop, rock, country, and more LPs we’re hoping to hear in 2021.

In This Article: Album Preview, Cardi B, Drake, Foo Fighters, Lorde

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.