70 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020

Album: TBA

Release Date: TBA

In the four years since we last got a new Justin Bieber album, the man with a Purpose got married, became a wife guy, and — aside from a country song here and an Ed Sheeran feature there — took a musical sabbatical. “Just thinking about music stresses me out,” Bieber told Vogue in 2019. “I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did.” Since then, it seems Bieber has found what he’s been looking for: He just released a romantic new single, “Yummy” (“I’m elated that you’re my lady… Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy”), and he has a new North American tour coming up. “As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said in a video announcement. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”