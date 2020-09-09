Fall Album Preview 2020: New Music from Drake, Blackpink, Lana Del Rey, Neil Young, and More

As with pretty much every other aspect of the music industry, Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the 2020 album calendar. In recent months, artists from Miley Cyrus to Alicia Keys and Willie Nelson have all pushed back their albums or postponed them indefinitely due to the changing realities of the business; others, from Taylor Swift to Charli XCX, changed course on the fly, crafting new LPs uniquely tailored to the isolation of our current moment. So what can we expect from the fall, traditionally one of music’s biggest seasons for blockbusters and critical favorites? There are signs that things are beginning to stabilize somewhat: We’re looking forward to hearing new music from marquee names (Keith Urban, Lana Del Rey), newer voices (Noname, Shamir), fan favorites (Flaming Lips, Deftones), indie heroes (Bob Mould, Yo La Tengo), and more. There’s even a Dolly Parton Christmas album on the way. Here’s our guide to the fall’s most anticipated releases.