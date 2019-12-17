The Weird Music Moments of the 2010s We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Every decade has its bizarre musical moments that, no matter how big or small, become seared into our brains for eternity. In the Seventies, Barry Williams belted the Who’s “Pinball Wizard” in a powder-blue jumpsuit on the short-lived Brady Bunch Hour. In the late Eighties, Dee Dee Ramone became a rapper under the persona Dee Dee King. A Pizza Hut commercial featuring Ringo Starr and the Monkees Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz comes to mind for the Nineties. And who can forget the greatest couple of the early 2000s: Jessica Simpson and alt-alien Billy Corgan?
Naturally, the 2010s is full of WTF moments like these as well. As the decade comes to a close, we compiled our favorite ones, from Prince kicking Kim Kardashian offstage in 2011 to the random cranberry sauce on the table in Taylor Swift’s “Lover” video. We can only hope the 2020s will be just as wonderfully weird.