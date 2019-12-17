The Weird Music Moments of the 2010s We Can’t Stop Thinking About

The week after David Bowie died was unmistakably solemn: He had kept his cancer diagnosis hidden, making the sudden loss all the more shocking and tragic for a world full of fans touched by his music for four decades. When the news broke, his first wife and muse Angie Bowie was locked inside the Big Brother UK house with a collection of C-list and lower celebrities. In the house, the stars are separated from all outside communication, so the producers had to break the news to the devastated Bowie that her estranged former husband had passed.

Things take a turn almost immediately: She confides in Tiffany “New York” Pollard, the long-reigning queen of reality television whose quotes and reactions from reality dating shows Flavor of Love and I Love New York are still popular memes over a decade on. What follows is one of the most unhinged, awe-inspiring and surreal seven minutes of television: upon telling Pollard in confidence that “David’s dead,” Pollard collapses into the grief-stricken woman’s arms. There’s a few minutes of confusion for the viewer: Why would a woman who publicly vied for Flavor Flav’s love — twice! — be this hysterical over David Bowie? Had they met? Was there more we didn’t know? Angie Bowie seemed shocked too, begging a howling, crying Pollard to stay calm and keep it a secret.

Everything begins to make sense when Pollard refuses to honor Bowie’s request, running outside to tell housemates like Jonathan Cheban and Gemma Collins that she thinks another housemate, David Gest, is the one who passed away. Her hysteria seemed justified: She had been living in the same quarters as Gest for some time and had likely spoken to him already that day. Even after the reason for the confusion becomes as clear as it can for everyone else, Pollard still has trouble making sense of it all, going so far as to check on a sleeping Gest in his room. It’s high art from start to finish. -BS.