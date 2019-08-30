Fanny were the first all-female band to release an album on a major label; by the time of their third album, Fanny Hill (produced by Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick), they had hit their stride, making endlessly inventive hard rock. They continued through the mid-Seventies and broke up, largely forgotten — but not by David Bowie, who told Rolling Stone in 1999, "They were one of the finest fucking rock bands of their time, in about 1973. They were extraordinary: they wrote everything, they played like motherfuckers, they were just colossal and wonderful, and nobody's ever mentioned them. They're as important as anybody else who's ever been, ever; it just wasn't their time."

What We Said Then: "June Millington's guitar work is superb, uniformly functional from both the standpoint of lead and rhythm–and as good as it is, it's merely typical of Fanny's ensemble playing throughout the album, which is full of melodic hooks exactly when they're most needed. . .The number of groups that can inspire affection the way Fanny have with this album, simply from the pure exuberance of their music, are far and few between." — Mike Saunders, RS 106 (April 13th, 1972)