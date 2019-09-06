20 Insanely Great Radiohead Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know

A fan favorite among Radiohead diehards, the soaring, sparkling "Lift" was a mainstay on Bends-era set lists, one of the last vestiges of that album's anthemic, Brit-Pop hooks before the band embarked on a darker path with OK Computer. However, "Lift" didn't fit with the vibe of OKC or its B-sides, and Radiohead ditched the track for nearly seven years, only to resurrect it with a slower, more restrained version during their 2002 tour.

Following the 2002 performances, "Lift" was again abandoned by the band, destined to linger among the other unsorted Radiohead songs in fans' iTunes libraries … until last fall, when Jonny Greenwood revealed that Radiohead had worked on "Lift" again in the studio for possible inclusion on their next LP.

"It's a 'management-favorite,'" Greenwood said. "What people don’t know is that there’s a very old song on each album, like 'Nude' on In Rainbows. We never found the right arrangement for that, until then. 'Lift' is just like that. When the idea is right, it stays right. It doesn't really matter in which form." D.K.