By the standards of most songwriters, Neil Young’s 1968 self-titled debut is an enormously strong album. Songs like “The Old Laughing Lady,” “The Loner” and “I’ve Been Waiting for You” are absolute classics. Still, expectations were extremely high for this disc and there’s a few too many clunkers like “String Quarter from Whiskey Boot Hill” and “Here We Are in the Years.” It wasn’t a huge hit and Young wouldn’t really become a superstar until he joined CSNY the following year. That means many people have forgotten the last track on the first album, a nearly 10-minute long, psychedelic trip called “The Last Trip to Tulsa.” We don’t know what Young was smoking when he wrote lines like “The servicemen were yellow/The gasoline was green,” but we want to try some.