20 Insanely Great Eminem Tracks Only Hardcore Fans Know

Since the release of his second album, The Marshall Mathers LP, in May 2000, Eminem has seen his celebrity grow into a sun orbited by his own label (Shady Records), his partners in rhyme D12, a planet of fans, a nascent movie career (with the release of 8 Mile this fall) and an asteroid field of cops, lawyers and judges.

So, you think you’re an Eminem fan just because you memorized the first verse of “Lose Yourself”? Prepare to have your mind blown by these diabolically brilliant tracks that only our 2013 cover star‘s biggest fans know about.