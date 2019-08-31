20 Insanely Great Dolly Parton Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know
From one about gold digging to another about PMS, these little-known tunes show the master songwriter’s wit, wisdom and heart
Underneath all the hair and makeup (and Botox and silicone), the self-deprecating humor and effervescent personality, lies an uncanny talent that has led Dolly Parton to become the most honored woman in country music history. In a career that has spanned almost six decades (and counting), the iconic entertainer has charted 25 Number One songs (a record for a female country artist), 41 Top 10 country albums (a record for any artist) and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. And while it’s classic, universally-beloved hits such as “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Here You Come Again” that were the biggest boosters of those incomparable numbers, her vast catalog of mostly self-penned tunes contains some buried treasures that her biggest fans know by heart — and hold close to their hearts — just as much. We count down the Top 20 songs that radio may have overlooked but that collectively encapsulate the musical brilliance of Dolly Parton.