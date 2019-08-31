20 Insanely Great Dolly Parton Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know

Thirty-five years after Parton launched her glorious tirade against a potential man-stealer named "Jolene," she actually made us feel for the other woman. In "Cologne," from 2008's underappreciated Backwoods Barbie album, she sings from the perspective of a mistress so hopelessly in love with her stolen man that she helps him keep their affair secret — letting her favorite cologne go unused so that it won't rub off on him before he leaves her bed for his wife's. All "takes two to tango" notions aside, the emotional lyrics and ethereal vocals help paint the protagonist as the victim — and a relatable one at that. For her, this is a love so deep that it trumps her morals, though they're weighing heavily on her mind. "Oh but I never meant for this to be," Parton sings. "It wasn't in my heart to cheat/Love has a nature all it's own/So I willingly gave up cologne."