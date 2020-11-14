20 Great Iggy Pop Collaborations

Iggy Pop’s gift for improvising lyrics as muscular and sinewy as his body has made him a natural collaborator over his 50-year career. Though David Bowie may have been his best-known musical partner, Iggy has sung with a ridiculously diverse crew of musicians: the earliest punks and new-wavers of the Seventies, minimalist classical composers, electronic polyglots and pop stars whose careers couldn’t have existed without his influence — many whom weren’t even born when the Stooges were formed. Here are 20 of his most fascinating team-ups.

A version of this list was originally published March 2016.