20 Biggest Songs of the Summer: The 2000s

Just as disco ruled the charts for much of the Seventies, the Hot 100 has lived in the club for most of the millennium’s first decade – especially in the summer. Timbaland and the Neptunes made rap funkier (and more danceable) than ever, while hitmakers like Dr. Luke made sure that even pop had plenty of bumping beats. Gwen Stefani and Nelly Furtado went hip-hop, Shakira went reggaeton and Fergie went pretty much everywhere. From Jay to Bey, here are the biggest Oughts hits that dominated the charts between June and September, dictated by peak chart positions and total length of run on the Hot 100. We also filtered out some of the less seasonal ballads, such as lighter-wavers by Mariah Carey and Matchbox Twenty.