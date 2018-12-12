20 Best Jazz Albums of 2018

Is Starebaby even a jazz album? In some key ways, no. Overall it’s more a work of composition than improvisation, the latest genre-blurring album-length suite from Dan Weiss, a drummer-composer of nimble technique and formidable imagination. But elite jazzers were probably the only ones that could have pulled off Weiss’ latest creation, a dark, intensely dynamic set inspired equally by doom metal and David Lynch. The skeleton of the music is all Weiss, but the meat on the bones comes from the players’ ear-grabbing textures: the poison-gas guitar of Ben Monder, who also played on Bowie’s Blackstar; the sci-fi synth madness of keyboard vanguardists Craig Taborn and Matt Mitchell; and the ominous bass throb of Trevor Dunn, also known for his work with Mr. Bungle, Fantômas and the Melvins. Combined with the drummer’s outré vision — check out batshit circus-prog closer “Episode 8” — it all adds up to an album that creates its own sonic and, in the listener’s mind, cinematic reality.