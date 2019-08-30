The Masked Marauders – a band featuring Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and three Beatles – were the super-est of supergroups. Only one problem: They didn't exist. A tongue-in-cheek commentary about the rock supergroups that flooded the market in 1969 – Blind Faith, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Led Zeppelin, Moby Grape's Grape Jam, etc. – Greil Marcus manufactured his own. Inconspicuously sandwiched between reviews for Merryweather's Word of Mouth and Santana's debut, the Masked Marauders review (penned by "T.M. Christian," a nod to Terry Southern's The Magic Christian) generated so much interest that Rolling Stone editors sought out a random Berkeley-based band to record the songs mentioned in the review. The faux band even secured a major label deal before the hoax came apart, leaving some disappointed fans in its wake.

What We Said Then: "They began months ago, the rumours of an event that at first seemed hardly believable but which in the end was accepted as all but inevitable… The unmistakable vocals make it clear that this is indeed what it appears to be: John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, and Bob Dylan, backed by George Harrison and a drummer as yet unnamed – the 'Masked Marauders'… All the hassles of creating a special label, of re-arranging schedules, chartering plane, and minimizing the inevitable 'ego conflicts' were worth it. It can truly be said that this album is more than a way of life; it is life." By T.M. Christian, October 18, 1969