The real Neil Young turned down an offer to appear on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and perform alongside Fallon’s hysterical impersonation of his After The Goldrush-era self. Bruce Springsteen had no such reservations, and in 2010 even agreed to dress up like himself circa Born to Run and sing a cover of Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” alongside faux-Neil. The Late Night staff did such a good job recreating Springsteen’s old look that even hardcore fans took a few seconds to realize they were looking at the real deal and not an impostor.