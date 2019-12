As well as kilts, dreadlocks and baggy pants, Korn's list of favorite things apparently also includes the Yuletide season. Over the course of the nu-metal progenitors' 20-year career, they've put their downtuned spin on "Jingle Bells" (reimagined as the death-metal-ish "Jingle Balls") and the classic holiday poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" (which they bastardized into the sophomoric throwaway track "Christmas Song"). But their most generous gift to the holidays has to be their cover of Lock, Shock and Barrel's Nightmare Before Christmas chant-along "Kidnap the Sandy Claws," which Jonathan Davis and Co. turn into a menacing serial-killer freakout. –BRANDON GEIST