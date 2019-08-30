15 Legendary Unreleased Albums
Springsteen’s full-band ‘Nebraska,’ Neil Young’s ‘Homegrown’ and other shelved projects by major artists
Unreleased albums offer a tantalizing glimpse of an alternate rock universe just beyond our reach. Ultimately we’re drawn to these tales not just for the music – which doesn’t always live up to the hype – but because of the people who make it. Behind these projects are stories of some of the greatest artists of all time fighting for their creative vision against a commercialized industry or even their own band members. Sometimes drama isn’t the cause: Other projects are simply set aside and forgotten. But rumors of unreleased sessions by Neil Young, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, Marvin Gaye, and others live on in the minds of devoted fans determined to hunt down every last note their idols recorded.
Legendary “lost albums” like the Beach Boys’ Smile and the Who’s Lifehouse have been chronicled in exhaustive detail, but a surprising number of other noteworthy projects remain hidden away in the vaults. Some albums might have changed history, while others might have merely sounded nice. Both are worthy reasons to listen.