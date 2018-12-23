15 Insanely Great Pearl Jam Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know

Binaural was the first Pearl Jam album that was released with very little fanfare. Not surprisingly, it was their least successful effort up to that point. One of the highlights is "Of the Girl" by Stone Gossard. The lyrics are vague, but it's clearly about a guy pining for a woman from his past. They've only played it a handful of times this decade, though it did make an appearance on the opening night of the Lightning Bolt tour. Also, check out Gossard's acoustic demo of the song from the Pearl Jam 20 soundtrack.