15 Great Drake Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know

Shortly before the release of Take Care, Drake leaked this loosie on his October's Very Own site. "Dropping this for our boy Avery … this was his favorite shit during the recording process," wrote Drake, shouting out the Toronto rapper who later became known as P Reign. Over a dreamlike "40"-produced track, Drake sounds alienated from his friends and family as he sifts through the growing pains of superstardom – from beefing with other rappers to feeling awkward at Fashion Week in New York. "She like, 'Why you even give a fuck, you not even here/Well out there, there ain't nothing for me/I think I need to come home," he raps. Drake's longing for his Canadian youth has become a persistent theme in his music.