15 Great Drake Songs Only Hardcore Fans Know
Deeper cuts and cameos from the Canadian superstar
In the mushrooming multiverse that is Aubrey Drake Graham, the Toronto rap kingpin’s guest verses and obscure one-offs can just as beloved as his platinum-certified megahits. That’s why some of his Internet-only loosies have logged millions of YouTube views, and his early, pre-So Far Gone material is better known than some major-label albums released during that era. As a result, it is quite possible that even casual Drizzy listeners will have heard some of these fan favorites. Blame it on the man being the biggest rap star of the decade thus far.