13 Gutsiest Loretta Lynn Lyrics
From the fighting words of “Fist City,” to the freeing words of “The Pill,” we count down the country icon’s sassiest lines
Long before Carrie Underwood was singing about taking a Louisville slugger to a dude’s headlights and Miranda Lambert was wailing about a special delivery of gunpowder and lead, Loretta Lynn was raising a ruckus with her own defiant lyrics. And she wasn’t just warning a tomcatting husband with songs like “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” either. The Country Music Hall of Fame member was also putting ambitious ladies in their place with “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” — as well as empowering them in the controversial birth-control anthem “The Pill.” While Lynn didn’t write all of her lyrics, she sure delivered them like she did. In celebration of the greatest women in country music, we count down her 13 most daring, damning and gutsy lines.