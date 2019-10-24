13 Gutsiest Loretta Lynn Lyrics

"Just stay out there on the town and see what you can find/'Cause if you want that kind of love, well, you don't need none of mine/So don't come home a-drinkin' with lovin' on your mind"

Lynn has always been a feminist icon, consistently standing up for her own self-worth, and never more so than on this 1966 ultimatum that became her first Number One country hit. "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" speaks up for women sick of being taken for granted by their tomcatting men — and hubby's drunken late-night amorousness is only making things worse. So here is her line in the bedsheet: Treat me right or treat me as gone. Mary J. Blige couldn't have said it better.

