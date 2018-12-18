11 Great Albums You Probably Didn’t Hear in 2018

Most fusion guitarists take the stage in sober monotones and little glam, groomed for serious business. In performance, Hedvig Mollestad Thomassen, the electrifying leader of this Norwegian instrumental trio, dresses to celebrate: alive in a red, spangled cocktail dress and heels, her long, blonde hair spinning in hairpin time to the music; commanding in her conjuring of Blow by Blow-era Jeff Beck and Mahavishnu-prime John McLaughlin with more death-metal in the riffing and spiritual Coltrane in the improvising. On Smells Funny, the Trio’s sixth album since 2013 and a certain breakthrough once it crosses the Atlantic, Thomassen, bassist Ellen Brekken and drummer Ivar Loe Bjørnstad take new chances with their ritual ascension. “Beastie, Beastie” is irresistibly coherent, even radio-friendly, in its fluid roll and fuzz-meat theme; the rainy-day elegy of “Jurásek” suggests Neil Young passing through Jimi Hendrix’s “Cherokee Mist.” And in the finale, “Lucidness,” Thomassen hangs across Brekken and Bjørnstad’s droning storm in a pure light of high-treble peals and staccato ecstasy. The Hedvig Mollestad Trio delivers avant-guitar adventure with an exuberant sense of occasion, live and on record. Feel free to come as you are. David Fricke