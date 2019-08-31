10 Most Famous Rock & Roll Tongues

Kiss' God of Thunder was so well-endowed in the mouth region, the popular rumor in the Seventies was that he had grafted a cow tongue onto his own to give him some extra length. (Not true, alas.) Simmons says that he didn't realize his tongue was extra-long until he was 13 years old, at which point he discovered that it was an asset with girls. Asked by Rolling Stone how he rated Cyrus' tongue prowess, he said begrudgingly, "It was OK. But that was a girl's version. It's like girls' basketball. It's as good as girls get at basketball. But you can't play with the guys."