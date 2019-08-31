10 Most Famous Rock & Roll Tongues
From Jimi to Miley, an appreciation of the music world’s favorite organ
The rock world’s favorite organ? Some say it was made by Hammond, but we nominate the muscular organ inside your mouth that facilitates speaking, singing, tasting and kissing: the essential, indispensable tongue. Rock tastemakers have long paid tribute to the lingual arts: Talking Heads were Speaking in Tongues, for example, while the Yeah Yeah Yeahs sang about a “Black Tongue” and Bob Dylan testified that “Spanish Is the Loving Tongue.” Here are 10 of the all-time greatest tongue twisters.