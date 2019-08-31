Shepp, a tenor saxophonist and sometimes a collaborator of John Coltrane, turned his talents to protesting the death of over 40 prisoners and guards during a 1971 uprising at Attica State Prison — the title track on this album was a collaboration between over 30 people, including a reading of the lyrics by lawyer William Kunstler, and was described as "a tribalistic frenzy of near hysteria that is one of the most amazing sounds ever achieved on record." Shepp continued active careers as both a musician and a college professor.

What We Said Then: "Unless your reaction time is that of a hippo, they've got you like a strong current and there's nothing to do but ride with them to the end. 'Attica Blues' is not just a masterpiece of protest: like the musics of Sun Ra, the Holiness Church, the Mahavishnu Orchestra and others, it is more a politico/religious experience, an appeal to higher human consciousness to, for God's sake, help us out of this torment." — Stephen Davis, RS 115 (August 17th, 1972)