10 Great Thanksgiving Menu Songs
Savor our lavish sonic spread, featuring holiday-appropriate delights from James Brown, John Lennon, Kelis and more
The national anthem of Thanksgiving is Arlo Guthrie’s still-hilarious musical monologue “Alice’s Restaurant.” But if you already know the story of the red VW microbus and the 27 8-by-10 color glossy photographs backwards and forwards, you may want some other selections to get you in the mood. For your dining pleasure, we offer a full sideboard of songs about the traditional Thanksgiving meal.