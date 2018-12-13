10 Great American Music Landmarks

No institution did more in the 1960s to export soul music to the masses than Motown, and this museum sheds light on the modest beginnings of a label that thrived in Detroit until it relocated to L.A. in 1972. The centerpiece, near the city’s New Center neighborhood, is the unassuming white house — remember, this was an upstart indie label — that became known as Hitsville, complete with Studio A, where singers like Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross sang their early hits, and the control room where recording engineers captured each impressive note. Elsewhere, visitors can find a piano that has each key covered with a piece of tape spelling out the note beneath, to help singers learn their scales, a case of costumes worn by the Supremes, one of Michael Jackson’s famous gloves and a restored version of the apartment of Motown founder Berry Gordy. As Robin Terry, CEO of the museum, puts it, “there’s no place else in the world where you can go and stand in the steps of musical icons — play the piano that Stevie Wonder played and stand at David Ruffin’s microphone. We’re allowing people to relive that.” Soon they will be able to relive it on a grander scale: The museum recently announced plans to expand to 50,000 square feet, meaning that there will be more space for items from its massive collection of memorabilia. —ELIAS LEIGHT