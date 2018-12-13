10 Great American Music Landmarks

Paisley Park, a 65-thousand-square-foot complex constructed in in Chanhassen, Minnesota for $10 million in 1987, served as Prince’s recording sanctuary, raucous party space and personal residence all at once. When he died in 2016, the complex was turned into a museum, a process overseen by the same organization that cares for Elvis Presley’s Graceland. It’s a remarkable window into the life of an artist who was notoriously good at keeping the public at arm’s length. The complex contains thousands and thousands of Prince’s possessions, including 2,000 pairs of shoes — mostly ankle boots with three-inch heels — over 100 guitars, notebooks overflowing with lyrics, the singer’s treasured Walkman, the ping-pong table where he challenged visitors to fierce games and some pet doves. (Yep, Prince kept a pair of pet doves, Divinity and Majesty, while he was alive.) A mural traces both the star’s influences — Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell — and his web of influence, extending to collaborators like Sheila E. and the New Power Generation. The preservation is remarkable, though not everything is exactly as it was: For safety reasons, the candles that Prince left strewn around the house have been replaced with artificial ones. —ELIAS LEIGHT